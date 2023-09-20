Seize Your Moment: NEFTI Competition Welcomes Aspiring Nigerian Filmmakers for a Chance to Win $5,000

Connect with us

In a celebration of creativity and cinematic storytelling, NEFT Vodka Nigeria is thrilled to announce the launch of its esteemed short film competition, NEFTI. Aspiring filmmakers across Nigeria are invited to seize this opportunity and shine on a global stage.

The NEFT Emerging Film Talent International Short Film (NEFTI) Competition is far more than a mere contest; it’s a chance for budding filmmakers to gain recognition and embark on a transformative journey. With the guidance of industry luminaries and the prospect of winning a grand prize of $ 5,000 and an additional $ 2,000 for the Audience Choice Award, NEFTI aims to empower and encourage young talents. It’s about turning creative visions into cinematic realities.

Folake Steaze Johnson, Head of Brands and Marketing at Enstore, distributors of NEFT Vodka in Nigeria, shares her perspective:

Our deep-rooted commitment to Nigeria inspired Nigeria inspired the move to bring the NEFTi Competition here. Nigeria boasts an abundance of emerging talent, especially within the creative industry. Our goal is to provide them with a platform to elevate their status on the global stage.

The Founder of NEFTi & CCO, NEFT Vodka, Paul Robinson reiterated,

NEFTi is not just a competition, it is about education. We have the most amazing panel of judges joining me: Vivica Fox, Ted Gagliano, Bruce Cohen, Mareetsi Gabang (Winner of NEFTi Africa 2023) and Femi Odugbemi (the Nigerian judge). The years of experience this group of judges brings to the table is invaluable for these film makers.

If you’re an aspiring Nigerian filmmaker, you can seize this moment. To participate, just visit their website and submit your entry before the deadline on Friday, September 22nd, 2023.

The final film screening and awards ceremony will be held during AFRIFF 2023 in November. In the world of filmmaking, every story is waiting to be told, and every voice is waiting to be heard. The NEFT Emerging Film Talent International Short Film Competition is your canvas – what masterpiece will you create?

