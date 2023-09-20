African Voices to Take Center Stage at 2023 Africa Soft Power and African Women on Board UNGA Event | September 22

The 2023 Africa Soft Power and African Women on Board UNGA event, ‘Convergence: Women’s leadership and Africa’s youth in a brave new world of disruptions,’ is set to take place on September 22nd at The Citigroup Center, New York!

Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers, this event will delve into Africa’s most significant opportunities, with a specific focus on the vital roles played by women and young people in addressing contemporary challenges, such as climate equity, insecurity, artificial intelligence, and more.

The goal is to integrate African perspectives into global conversations on these critical issues, regardless of whether they are seen as threats or opportunities.

Speakers

Dr. Bosun Tijani , Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Nigeria

Eleni Gabre-Madhin , Chief Innovation Officer, UNDP Africa

Roman Oben , Vice President of Football Development, NFL

Uche Pedro, Founder and CEO, BellaNaija

Chukwuemeka Afigbo , Senior Director, Okta

Neneh Diallo , Chief Diversity Officer, USAID

Wendy Teleki , Head, Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Secretariat

Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher & MD, IC Publications (African Business, New African Magazine)

Check out the debut of the Climate Change Photo Essay Prize exhibition in New York featuring the winning entries of young African and Diaspora photographers who have skillfully depicted the profound impact of climate change on their communities.

The exhibition serves as a significant platform for amplifying African perspectives on climate change and its repercussions within the continent. It marks the initial phase of the ‘Road to 100m Climate Soldiers in Africa’ campaign, a comprehensive initiative aimed at educating and empowering 100 million young Africans in the battle against climate change.

Visitors can explore the exhibition at The Africa Center, which is open to the public from September 15th – October 2nd.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Africa Soft Power