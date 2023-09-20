Connect with us

African Voices to Take Center Stage at 2023 Africa Soft Power and African Women on Board UNGA Event | September 22

Ini Oluwa's Fountainhead Art Exhibition to Showcase 100 Diverse Works, Defying Stereotypes | November 3rd-5th

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos celebrates the Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins on his 40th Priestly Anniversary

Mr Eazi’s “The Evil Genius” Art Exhibition Opens in Accra at Gallery 1957

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

A Night of transformation and celebration: Jand2Gidi’s 10th Anniversary Soiree unveils Cargoplug

Basketmouth Hosts Exclusive Listening Party for Upcoming "Uburu" Album - See Photos

Flytime Fest Returns for Its 19th Edition with Five Days of Pure Entertainment | December 21st-25th

Escape to Lagos' Premium Beach Destination this Friday at Calypso's Exclusive Party | September 14th

'Losing Daylight' Exhibition to Illuminate Nigeria's Film History | Get the Exclusive Here

African Voices to Take Center Stage at 2023 Africa Soft Power and African Women on Board UNGA Event | September 22

The 2023 Africa Soft Power and African Women on Board UNGA event, ‘Convergence: Women’s leadership and Africa’s youth in a brave new world of disruptions,’ is set to take place on September 22nd at The Citigroup Center, New York!

Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers, this event will delve into Africa’s most significant opportunities, with a specific focus on the vital roles played by women and young people in addressing contemporary challenges, such as climate equity, insecurity, artificial intelligence, and more.

The goal is to integrate African perspectives into global conversations on these critical issues, regardless of whether they are seen as threats or opportunities.

Speakers

  • Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Nigeria
  • Eleni Gabre-Madhin, Chief Innovation Officer, UNDP Africa
  • Roman Oben, Vice President of Football Development, NFL
  • Uche Pedro, Founder and CEO, BellaNaija
  • Chukwuemeka Afigbo, Senior Director, Okta
  • Neneh Diallo, Chief Diversity Officer, USAID
  • Wendy Teleki, Head, Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Secretariat
  • Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher & MD, IC Publications (African Business, New African Magazine)

Check out the debut of the Climate Change Photo Essay Prize exhibition in New York featuring the winning entries of young African and Diaspora photographers who have skillfully depicted the profound impact of climate change on their communities.

The exhibition serves as a significant platform for amplifying African perspectives on climate change and its repercussions within the continent. It marks the initial phase of the ‘Road to 100m Climate Soldiers in Africa’ campaign, a comprehensive initiative aimed at educating and empowering 100 million young Africans in the battle against climate change.

Visitors can explore the exhibition at The Africa Center, which is open to the public from September 15th – October 2nd.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Africa Soft Power

