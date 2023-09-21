Tema: The DJ bringing her own style to Amapiano, Afrohouse, & Afro Beats

Connect with us

1 hour ago

In the vibrant city of Lagos, a rising star named Tsemaye Jemide, popularly known as Tema is set to change the game for DJs. Tema is not your typical DJ. Her passion for Amapiano music and her beautiful dance moves have made her a beloved figure among music lovers across Africa.

Despite her meteoric rise to fame, she has remained humble and grateful, always crediting her love of music for her success. As she honed her skills, Tema discovered her deep connection with Amapiano music.

The Pulsating basslines and soulful melodies of Amapiano, Afro house, and Afro beats captivate her. She has spent countless hours honing her craft, mixing tracks and experimenting with different sounds and performance movements, all while dreaming of the day she would share her love of these genres with the world.

Tema’s big break came at a wedding in Lagos, where her Amapiano set had the crowd dancing in the aisles and made her a household name overnight. Tema’s passionate performances and eclectic taste in music made her a crowd favourite at clubs and festivals all across Nigeria. Her unique blend of Amapiano, Afrobeat, and Afro house captivated audiences of all backgrounds

Join the party and experience her live performance here!

Tema’s ambitions weren’t bound by borders. She dreamed of sharing Amapiano music with the world, and she set out on a grand African tour, captivating audiences in Zambia and Rwanda with her infectious energy and genuine love for her craft.

Tema’s African tour was a celebration of Amapiano and the power of music to uplift and inspire. She took her audiences on a journey through the heart of the genre, leaving them wanting more.

