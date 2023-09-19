Connect with us

Kemi Adetiba Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Documentary of "To Kill A Monkey"

Award-winning Nigerian director, Kemi Adetiba has released a short behind-the-scenes documentary of her upcoming crime thriller, “To Kill a Monkey.”

The series, which is in its seventh week of production, will star Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin, Ireti Doyle, Chidi Mokeme, Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, William Benson, Michael O. Ejoor, and Damilola Adegbite.

Directed by Kemi Adetiba and produced by Remi Adetiba, this series is set for an early 2024 premiere on Netflix.

The mini-documentary was shot by Jenola and Enoch Okesola.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba)

