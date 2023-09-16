Connect with us

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 11 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV

Whip Up Creamy Greek Yogurt at Home with Velvety Foodies' 2-Ingredient Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch: Let Tayo Aina Take You on a VIP Tour with Adekunle Gold in London

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Another Hilarious Episode of “Teropi Secxxion”

BN TV

Iyabo Ojo Joins Toke Makinwa on this Episode of “Toke Moments” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's "Ijogbon" Will Leave You Wanting More | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Doyin Talks About Premonitions, Strategy and the All Stars House on “The Dip” | Watch

BN TV

Watch Tolani Baj’s New Vlog

BN TV Scoop

Kim Oprah is the Latest Guest on BellaNaija’s “The Dip” | Watch

BN TV

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Return with Season 3 of Their 'How Far?’ Podcast | Watch Episode 1

BN TV

Watch Episode 11 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Accelerate TV has dropped episode eleven of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival,” and this episode is titled “That’s Fraud.”

On this episode, “Charity conducts a marriage counsellor’s interview using sign language. Guess who got fed up first?

Meanwhile, Francis learned his lesson when he crossed paths with someone connected to the royal family and got humbled!”

“Visa on Arrival” stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php