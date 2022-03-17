New Music: Frayz – Weak

Avante Entertainment, founded by three childhood friends, David Edogame, Samfrank Abarikwu, and Yinka Akinsanya, has a storied history, having established its roots in the Afrobeats scene as far back as 2013 with Avante TV (a YouTube channel). Avante Entertainment is responsible for handling the affairs of Afrobeats pop star Mayorkun and the meteoric rise of the Port Harcourt duo, Ajebo Hustlers. With a tremendous star-maker reputation behind them, the record label is about to expose the world to yet another musical wonder, Frayz.

Frayz, born Akinfolarin Ayo, is a singer and songwriter who combines his sweet R&B vocals with Afropop and Afrobeat influences. Frayz, who was born in Lagos but has origins in the highland state of Ondo, discovered his talents at an early age, drawing inspiration from Bob Marley‘s varied music, Fela Kuti‘s experimental soul, and Michael Jackson‘s enigmatic showmanship. Despite being just 23 years old, the singer still idolizes his generation’s idols, citing Wizkid, Drake, and J. Cole as some of his major inspirations.

Frayz has the makings of a formidable afrobeat superstar, distinguished by his smooth ability to compose melodies and rhythms. The vocalist has always been ready to contribute his own rhythm to Afrobeats’ continually hammering pulse, with passion and a tonne of skill. Now, less than a year after graduating from Babcock University in Nigeria, Avante Entertainment elevates Frayz and positions him for success.

“I’m super excited about getting signed to Avante, I’ve seen and heard a lot of their success stories, so I have no doubt we are going to have a very successful run,” says Frayz.

Speaking on the new artiste, the Avante team says “we are really excited about this partnership as we would rather call it over here, he’s such a talented kid and we are ready to put our all behind him. He’s definitely a superstar!”

Listen to Frayz debuts single titled “Weak” below

Stream and download here.