WorkWearFashion: A Comprehensive Guide to Elevating Your Professional Wardrobe — Issue 174

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwenthrith Of Mercia 🇿🇦 (@senzi_ndungane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacsha | Workwear Style (@simplysacsha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by … Ｓ Ｈ Ａ Ｎ Ｎ Ｅ Ｎ 𝒩 𝓃 ℯ ℴ 𝓂 𝒶 | A Woman Helped By God 🕊 (@shannenonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woman of Elegance (@woman_ofelegance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glean Makhalima Modilim (@glean_modilim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Tene (@lea.tene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omoayo 📍NYC (@omoayoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibongiseni Ndlovu (@sibongiseni_ndlovu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Saleth | Influenciadora Digital (@saleth_pedro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)