Check Out This Week’s Must-See Workwear Looks | Edition 144

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Awards | Full List of Winners

See The Full Schedule For Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2022

Falz is the Stylish Cover Star of TheWill Downtown‘s Independence Issue

How the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates Turned Up for the Owambe Party

Here's Your Exclusive First Look At Hamethop's Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook

It's All About Classic Black Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 210

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira Cover Elle Magazine's Latest Issue

Chioma Good Hair Marks Her Father's Book Launch With A Must-See Igbo Fashion Show

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Ensembles | Edition 143

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Malotane (@lydia_msm)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Pommier (@olivia_lafabuleuse)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woman of Elegance (@woman_ofelegance)

