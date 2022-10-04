See The Full Schedule For Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2022

Ghana’s leading annual fashion event, Glitz Africa Fashion Week, returns for its 10th year. This edition will showcase creative and authentic African fashion, featuring events such as a Sustainable Fashion Show, Business of Fashion Seminar, Runway Shows and Presentations.

This week-long event will bring together industry players, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, influencers, students and enthusiasts for an exciting range of activities. The lineup for GAFW22 is as follows:

Influencers’ Hangout ( Oct. 19): Influencers’ Hangout – an intimate hangout for GAFW22 fashion influencers.

Opening Cocktail Night – a private event for industry players, emerging designers etc. to hang out and officially open GAFW22;

Beauty Forum (Oct. 20): – a seminar for beauty brands, influencers, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts at the Underbridge ;

Sustainable Fashion Show (Oct. 21): – a fashion show featuring sustainable fashion designers at the Nubuk e Foundation ;

Business of Fashion Seminar (Oct. 22): – a seminar which caters to the growing fashion community, fashion students, and emerging designers to discuss relevant to the industry.

Runway shows ( Oct 23) : Fashion presentations at T he Lotte .

For more information, follow @glitzafrica.hq