See The Full Schedule For Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2022

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ghana’s leading annual fashion event, Glitz Africa Fashion Week, returns for its 10th year. This edition will showcase creative and authentic African fashion, featuring events such as a Sustainable Fashion Show, Business of Fashion Seminar, Runway Shows and Presentations.

 This week-long event will bring together industry players, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, influencers, students and enthusiasts for an exciting range of activities. The lineup for GAFW22 is as follows:

  • Influencers’ Hangout (Oct. 19): Influencers’ Hangout – an intimate hangout for GAFW22 fashion influencers.
  • Opening Cocktail Night – a private event for industry players, emerging designers etc. to hang out and officially open GAFW22;
  • Beauty Forum (Oct. 20): – a seminar for beauty brands, influencers, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts at the Underbridge;
  • Sustainable Fashion Show (Oct. 21):  – a fashion show featuring sustainable fashion designers at the Nubuke Foundation;
  • Business of Fashion Seminar (Oct. 22):  – a seminar which caters to the growing fashion community, fashion students, and emerging designers to discuss relevant to the industry.
  • Runway shows (Oct 23): Fashion presentations at The Lotte.

For more information, follow @glitzafrica.hq

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

