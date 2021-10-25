A Moment Please For Nana Akua Addo’s Bold Fashion Statement at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021

Ghana’s leading annual fashion event, Glitz Africa Fashion Week, recently concluded over the weekend with super stylish editors, influencers, celebrities, and all-around fashion insiders in attendance. While there were countless gorgeous looks, Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo made a bold fashion statement we can not ignore.

Similarly to her GAFW 2019 ensemble, Nana wore a look that concealed her entire body, including her face. However, instead of a multi-coloured jumpsuit, she opted for a black lace bodysuit with a matching ruffled leather miniskirt, complete with silver bracelets, transparent pumps, and black shades.

Nana kept the theme in the family, as her two lovely daughters Afua Jesusa and Ohemaa Dokua, showed up at the fashion event dressed similarly to their mom.

Photo Credit: @nanaakuaaddo

