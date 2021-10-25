12 Times Steve Harvey Showed Off His Impeccable Style Game

American television /radio presenter and former stand–up comedian, Steve Harvey has recently up-ed his style game and we’re absolutely here for all the unmissable dapper looks he’s serving.

With the third season of his show “Steve On Watch” airing, Steve Harvey together with stylist Elly Karamoh is showcasing menswear couture like never seen before.

From the range and variety to the colours and fittings, these fashionable looks are proof of Steve Harvey’s impeccable style game.

1. Steve Harvey for GQ Magazine – “I don’t care who you are, when you put leather pants on, you think you sexy.”

2. Steve Harvey in custom Alta Sartoria suit, Tom Ford matching crew neck and YSL boots.

3. Steve Harvey wearing pre-fall 2021 BALMAIN & Yves Saint Laurent shirt, trousers, and boots.

4. Steve Harvey wearing a very special look from the Spring/Summer 2021 Dior collection, designed by Kim Jones and Ghana’s own Amoako Boafo.

5. Steve Harvey wearing Berluti and Bottega Veneta.

6. Steve Harvey wearing Fendi jacket and western shirt, Alta sartoria leather trousers and YSL boots.

7. Steve Harvey wearing Tom Ford head to toe.

8. Steve Harvey wearing Bottega.

9. Steve Harvey wearing a custom wood grain Silk Jacquard suit designed by Alta Sartoria (@dolcegabbana).

10. Steve Harvey wearing Giorgio Armani fall 2021 and custom Dolce Alta sartoria crêpe matching silk, shirt, tie, and navy trouser.

11. Steve Harvey in sophisticated kimono and leather trousers designed by Mark Weston for the house of Dunhill.

12. Steve Harvey wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria and YSL Boots; designed and inspired after D&G’s spring 2010 menswear collection.