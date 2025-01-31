Connect with us

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

It’s giving luxury. It’s giving style. It’s giving everything.

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kiekie just gave a lesson in statement dressing. Honestly, we’re taking notes. She stepped out in a caramel-brown leather ensemble that’s sleek and stylish.

The fitted corset top, with a bold front zipper, accentuates her figure. High-waisted, wide-leg trousers create a sleek, elongated effect. To add more drama, she layered on a matching leather trench coat, casually draped over her shoulders for that effortless slay.

The Dolce & Gabbana belt is giving that touch of luxury. The wide-brimmed hat, oversized geometric sunglasses, and chunky gold earrings gave the outfit a Western-meets-high-fashion vibe. And her choice of accessories? Perfecto!

Swipe to check out the full look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

