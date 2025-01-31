Connect with us

Style

Kehinde Bankole Just Made the Case for All-Black Everything | See Photos

Style

Denola Grey Is Showing Men How to Nail Style the Bad & Bougie Way

Style

Obesere is 60 & Still the Ultimate Alte King—Durag & Agbada Included!

Beauty Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 245

Style

Can We Talk About Rita Dominic's Head-To-Toe Glam? It's Perfection!

Music Style Sweet Spot

Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

Beauty Movies & TV Style

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Music Scoop Style

Adekunle Gold's Birthday Fit is a Vibe, and Simi's Sweet Message Will Make You Say "Aww"

Promotions Style

Bland2Glam Unveils Seyi Banigbe as the Face of Its Founder's Collection

Style

Kehinde Bankole Just Made the Case for All-Black Everything | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kehinde Bankole/X

Kehinde Bankole just lit up our timelines with some stunning new photos on X (formerly Twitter), and she was an absolute vision! Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Nollywood star made a strong case for the timeless appeal of black, giving us every reason to dig out our favourite black dresses.

She rocked a sleek, figure-hugging black dress with long sleeves and a high neckline, striking the perfect balance between elegance and edge. The dress featured bold cut-outs along the sides, showing just enough skin to keep things interesting. But the real showstopper is the sleeves—detailed with intricate lace-like cut-outs running along their length and dramatic bell-shaped cuffs that added a touch of flair.

Her hair was laid to perfection, styled in a sleek middle part that framed her face beautifully. Everything about her look exuded confidence, class, and effortless style. Kehinde didn’t just wear black—she owned it!

See more photos below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php