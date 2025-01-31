Kehinde Bankole Just Made the Case for All-Black Everything | See Photos

Kehinde Bankole just lit up our timelines with some stunning new photos on X (formerly Twitter), and she was an absolute vision! Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Nollywood star made a strong case for the timeless appeal of black, giving us every reason to dig out our favourite black dresses.

She rocked a sleek, figure-hugging black dress with long sleeves and a high neckline, striking the perfect balance between elegance and edge. The dress featured bold cut-outs along the sides, showing just enough skin to keep things interesting. But the real showstopper is the sleeves—detailed with intricate lace-like cut-outs running along their length and dramatic bell-shaped cuffs that added a touch of flair.

Her hair was laid to perfection, styled in a sleek middle part that framed her face beautifully. Everything about her look exuded confidence, class, and effortless style. Kehinde didn’t just wear black—she owned it!

See more photos below: