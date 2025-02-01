Connect with us

Beauty Style

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Beauty Style

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

Beauty Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

Beauty Movies & TV Style

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Beauty Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Beauty

Listen! Adaeze Ayinbamaa's 30th Birthday Shoot is Giving Vintage Luxury

Beauty Scoop Style

Green, Glorious Green! Veekee James Just Gave Us More Style Inspiration

Beauty Culture Scoop

Just Got Loc'd? Here's Your Quick Guide To Healthy, Thriving Starter Locs

Beauty Scoop Style

Temi Otedola Is So Ready for Paris Fashion Week—Her Louis Vuitton Look Says It All

Beauty

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

This suit! This white pantsuit on Funke Akindele deserves a spot on your style mood board—no arguments!
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This suit! This white pantsuit on Funke Akindele deserves a spot on your style mood board—no arguments!

In a recent Instagram post, the filmmaker and UNAIDS ambassador looked stunning in a crisp, tailored blazer with structured shoulders. Shimmering silver floral embellishments scattered across the front and sleeves made this suit truly special. The jacket is finished with large white buttons on the cuffs, while the high-waisted, flared trousers keep things sleek and timeless.

For accessories, she kept it simple but striking—a bold statement ring on her right hand that tied the whole look together. And let’s talk about that hair! Voluminous, wavy curls framed her face beautifully, adding to the overall glow.

With a ₦1 billion box office hit (Everybody Loves Jenifa) under her belt, Funke knows how to make an impression. And that makeup? That contour? We’re definitely taking notes!

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php