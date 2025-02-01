Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

This suit! This white pantsuit on Funke Akindele deserves a spot on your style mood board—no arguments!

In a recent Instagram post, the filmmaker and UNAIDS ambassador looked stunning in a crisp, tailored blazer with structured shoulders. Shimmering silver floral embellishments scattered across the front and sleeves made this suit truly special. The jacket is finished with large white buttons on the cuffs, while the high-waisted, flared trousers keep things sleek and timeless.

For accessories, she kept it simple but striking—a bold statement ring on her right hand that tied the whole look together. And let’s talk about that hair! Voluminous, wavy curls framed her face beautifully, adding to the overall glow.

With a ₦1 billion box office hit (Everybody Loves Jenifa) under her belt, Funke knows how to make an impression. And that makeup? That contour? We’re definitely taking notes!

See more photos below