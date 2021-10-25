Things are Looking Bright & Beautiful in Episode 9 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Connect with us

Episode 9 of of Laju Iren‘s web series “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2 is here.

The mini-series stars BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Bayo Oloko, Inem King, Olumide Owuru, and a host of many others. Directed by the award-winning Michael AMA Psalmist Akinrogunde, written and produced by Laju Iren, you’re bound to fall in love with this new season.

Watch the new episode below:

