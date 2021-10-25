Connect with us

Catch the Last Two Episodes (12 & 13) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

Things are Looking Bright & Beautiful in Episode 9 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Spooky Noises & Dinosaurs - Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family

Let Zeelicious show you What Happens When You Fry a Banana

Daniel Etim-Effiong stars in Netflix's South African Romantic Comedy "Happiness Ever After| Watch the Trailer

This Black Pepper Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is a Must-Try

Onyii, Bolaji & Ozzy Etomi join Dodos Uvieghara to discuss Friendships in the Season Finale of "To All The Girls"

Find Out "Julie's Top 5" Songs on "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" Album with Zeze Millz & Tiana Major9

You Should Bookmark this Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe by Sisi Yemmie for Your Next Meal

Sarz is making a different sort of rhythm but he's sweating on this one | Watch “Fit Wit Zaza”

Basketmouth has wrapped up the second season of his web series “Papa Benji” and if you missed the last two episodes (12 and 13) you can catch up right here.

Off Basketmouth’s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch episode 12 (Heavenly Garment):

Watch episode 13 (Secure the Bag):

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Tangerine Africa


Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge
