The first collection by Symbols of Authority – a women-led, jewelry company, which specializes in everyday statement jewelry has been unveiled. Named The Kingdom and Culture Collection, it offers a range of quality jewelry that includes bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces, all made using 18 – 24K gold micron plated brass and sterling silver.

Inspired by antiquity, mythology, art, and ancient monarchies, the new collection incorporates iconography from the ancient Benin Kingdom and the world-famous Benin Bronzes. The Kingdom and Culture collection also feature a stylized take on the ceremonial mask of famed Bini Queen Idia, the ceremonial swords of the Oba, and the traditional Bini leopard, giving a modern spin on symbols of African Royalty.

See the collection below.

