Need Everyday Outfit Inspo? Check Out Asiyami’s Chic Week in Style

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on content creator and curator, Asiyami Gold. The Nigerian-born freelancer is no stranger to the camera, and we can’t help but admire her unwavering passion for blending design, fashion, photography, and travel. Her authentic expression of fashion is one we can all take notes from.

We compiled a beautiful selection of daily outfit inspiration for your week, courtesy of Asiyami Gold.

Monday

Add a twist to the classic white button shirt by pairing it with flared slacks and mules.

Tuesday

A casual short-set like this linen number will do wonders for your wardrobe. Up your ante with leather accessories and minimal jewelry and you’re ready for the day.

Wednesday

Don’t be scared to pull out those mom jeans. A sleek bun and the right makeup in your favorite jeans will have you feeling spectacular.

Thursday

It’s never too early to start unwinding for the weekend, a polo shirt and slacks in neutral colors is simply a must-have!.

Friday

We’re calling this one ‘Seeing Green‘. Introduce a pop of color into your week and don’t forget to tag us when you take those stunning photos. #bellastylista

Saturday

Maxi dresses are superb for a relaxing and stress-free weekend. Channel your inner goddess in an outfit like this.

Sunday

Nothing says bold and beautiful as black does. We love the way Asiyami accessorizes her dress with a raffia bag and sandals.

