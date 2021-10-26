Connect with us

Style

Need Everyday Outfit Inspo? Check Out Asiyami's Chic Week in Style

Style

We are Obsessing Over Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Hair & Makeup On SCHICK Magazine’s New Cover

Style

Symbols of Authority draws inspiration from Queen Idia for its New Jewellery Collection

Movies & TV Style

12 Times Steve Harvey Showed Off His Impeccable Style Game

Style

A Moment Please For Nana Akua Addo’s Bold Fashion Statement at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021

Style

We Are Loving Yvonne Orji's Stunning Pink Look to Insecure’s Final Red Carpet Premiere

Style

See the 6 Chic Ways to Style a Blazer – You’re Welcome!

Style

South African BellaStylistas Dazzle Us With Fashion Inspiration For The Weekend

Events Music News Scoop Style

Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs

Style

7 Unmissable Style Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2021 on Our Style Crush List

Style

Need Everyday Outfit Inspo? Check Out Asiyami’s Chic Week in Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on content creator and curator, Asiyami Gold.  The Nigerian-born freelancer is no stranger to the camera, and we can’t help but admire her unwavering passion for blending design, fashion, photography, and travel. Her authentic expression of fashion is one we can all take notes from.

We compiled a  beautiful selection of daily outfit inspiration for your week, courtesy of Asiyami Gold.

Monday

Add a twist to the classic white button shirt by pairing it with flared slacks and mules.

Tuesday

A casual short-set like this linen number will do wonders for your wardrobe. Up your ante with leather accessories and minimal jewelry and you’re ready for the day.

@asiyami_gold

Wednesday

Don’t be scared to pull out those mom jeans. A sleek bun and the right makeup in your favorite jeans will have you feeling spectacular.

Thursday

It’s never too early to start unwinding for the weekend, a polo shirt and slacks in neutral colors is simply a must-have!.

@asiyami_gold

Friday

We’re calling this one ‘Seeing Green‘. Introduce a pop of color into your week and don’t forget to tag us when you take those stunning photos. #bellastylista

@asiyami_gold

Saturday

Maxi dresses are superb for a relaxing and stress-free weekend. Channel your inner goddess in an outfit like this.

Sunday

Nothing says bold and beautiful as black does. We love the way Asiyami accessorizes her dress with a raffia bag and sandals.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php