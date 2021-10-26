We are Obsessing Over Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Hair & Makeup On SCHICK Magazine’s New Cover

Renowned author and global icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the cover star for SCHICK Magazine‘s 11th edition themed – The Fashion Issue.

The quarterly publication gets into a candid chat with Chimamanda about feminism, fashion and the art of literature. With no sign of relenting, the highly-acclaimed author discusses her constant evolution as a writer, living with the ‘Feminist Icon’ title and how she’s using fashion as a kind of political statement.

On the cover, Chimamanda is sitting pretty in a pleated maxi black dress from Bridget Awosika paired with red pumps by Titi Adesa. For beauty, she is rocking her signature natural hair in curls featuring a bold red lip.

The full story in the new issue will be available digitally on the 1st of November on www.iamschick.com

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: @SimiEsiri

Creative Direction: @TitiAdesa

Photography: @MannyJefferson

Styling: @SCHICKAtelier

Wearing: @BridgetAwosika @TitiAdesa____

Makeup: @Adella_Makeup

Hair: @TasalaHQ

Manicure: Victoria Obot

