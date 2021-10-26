We are Obsessing Over Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Hair & Makeup On SCHICK Magazine’s New Cover

Connect with us

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Renowned author and global icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the cover star for SCHICK Magazine‘s 11th edition themed – The Fashion Issue.

The quarterly publication gets into a candid chat with Chimamanda about feminism, fashion and the art of literature. With no sign of relenting, the highly-acclaimed author discusses her constant evolution as a writer, living with the ‘Feminist Icon’ title and how she’s using fashion as a kind of political statement.

On the cover, Chimamanda is sitting pretty in a pleated maxi black dress from Bridget Awosika paired with red pumps by Titi Adesa. For beauty, she is rocking her signature natural hair in curls featuring a bold red lip.

The full story in the new issue will be available digitally on the 1st of November on www.iamschick.com

Credits

Editor-in-Chief@SimiEsiri
Creative Direction@TitiAdesa
Photography@MannyJefferson
Styling@SCHICKAtelier
Wearing@BridgetAwosika @TitiAdesa____
Makeup@Adella_Makeup
Hair@TasalaHQ
Manicure: Victoria Obot

 

