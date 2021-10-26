BNStyleLFW21: Get Ready For Orange Culture’s Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

African Fashion Foundation (AFF), a non-governmental organization that empowers fashion designers and creative professionals from Africa and its diaspora to succeed in the global fashion industry will be presenting Orange Culture at the Spring/Summer 2022 Lagos Fashion Week showcase.

Orange Culture

@orangecultureng

The AFF’s core values are centered on equipping individuals and companies in the African creative industry, helping them reach full potential and inspiring diversity in the global market. It is in this same vein, AFF conceived The Ambassadors Collective and will be supporting Orange Culture’s S/S 22 showcase at Lagos Fashion Week.

@orangecultureng

Orange Culture, a brand that has garnered international acclaim for its androgynous style and boundary-breaking pieces, was founded in 2011, by Lagos-based designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal. Oke-Lawal has since pushed his brand forward to become of the biggest names in the Nigerian fashion industry.

We are excited to support Orange Culture, one of the brands we are working with for The Ambassadors Collective, at their showcase at Lagos Fashion Week. For us, it’s important that we remain a vehicle that empowers creatives, it is for this reason #AFFPresents was established, an initiative that allows us to support creatives with grants, sponsorship, resources, and mentorship.

– Onyinye Fafi Obi, Project Director – African Fashion Foundation.

Under the #AFFPresents umbrella, AFF plans to roll out more collaborations and activations with African Creatives in the coming months.

This is  a significant time for us as a brand, our first show post-Covid as well as our first offsite showcase, glad to have institutions like AFF supporting Orange Culture.

                                                                    – Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Highlighting political campaigns through fashion activism, Orange Culture S/S 22 collection incorporates color, texture, and patterns to bring to the foreground the different groups of people that rallied together to fight for arguably the most important cause of 2020; ENDSARS. By playing on the stereotypical narrative that identifies us as a people, Orange Culture aims to tell a story about the beauty in the stereotypes placed on the youth.

Since its inception, AFF has impacted over 300 lives, spearheaded over 15 initiatives, and has dispersed over 1 million dollars in grants.

AFF is proud to present Orange Culture’s S/S22 collection, The Peacock Riot;  A symbiotic balance between the crazy and the calm.

The Orange Culture show will be held during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday 28th October 2021.

To find out more about the African Fashion Foundation, visit the official website www.africanfashionfoundation.org

For more on Orange Culture, visit the official website, www.orangeculture.com

@orangecultureng

@orangecultureng

 

 

