Connect with us

Style

Check Out Stylish Workwear Picks for the Week| Edition 179

BN TV Style

Bella Okagbue Is Living Her Best Life In Mykonos, Greece | WATCH

Style

7 Perfect Ways to Style White Shirts This Season

Style

Check Out This Modest Fashion Inspo From Aïssata Diallo For Your Next Barbie|Little Mermaid Occasion

Style

Let Victoria 'Veekee' James Show You Why You Should Keep That Waist Snatched 7DAW

BN TV Style

Couple Style Inspo: Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah Are Shaking Up The Gram In Veekee James

Style Sweet Spot

Ayanda Thabethe Welcomes Baby No. 2 In Ultra-Style | WATCH

BN TV Style

Couple Style Inspo: Check Out These Fancy Cozy Dinner Outfits From An Evening In Greece

Style

Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to Statement-Making Maternity Looks, Thanks Shalom Blac

Events Promotions Style

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Style

Check Out Stylish Workwear Picks for the Week| Edition 179

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nothando (@theselfcarequeen_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisani Mkansi (@wisanimkansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Nontso 💌 (@neonontso_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinqobile Tusani (@sinqobile.tusani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MakeUpbyLuh♥️ (@lungelonkosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Olusola Amadi: Six Tips for Juggling Career and Motherhood

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Fraudulent Real Estate Companies in Lagos

#BNShareYourHustle: Make Meal & Playtime Fun and Safe with Baby Essentials from B.Claire Kids

Smart Emmanuel: Tips to Help You Stay Profitable in Inflation

From Playing The Duchess of Hastings in Bridgerton to Making Afropean Movies | Read Daphne Di Cinto’s Work & Life in Italy
css.php