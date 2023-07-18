Bella Okagbue Is Living Her Best Life In Mykonos, Greece | WATCH

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Reality TV Star Bella Okagbue was recently spotted amidst the fascinating white architecture of Mykonos, Greece. Bella vacations in style, exploring some of the city’s most alluring destinations and enjoying its recreational activities. 

Catch her flight and arrival experience, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Bella on Elia Beach , Mykonos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Cruise with Bella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Swipe for more pictures of Bella in Greece:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Credit: @bellaokagbue

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

