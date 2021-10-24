We Are Loving Yvonne Orji’s Stunning Pink Look to Insecure’s Final Red Carpet Premiere

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji brought her fashion A-game to Insecure’s final red carpet premiere. As the show winds down, we say goodbye to Yvonne’s character “Molly” whom she channelled for this stunning pink look.

Before heading out to the premiere, Yvonne told Vogue in an interview:

It’s the beginning of the end. In September, when we found out the premiere would be October 21st, it felt so far away at the time. But here we are, and it’s already premiere week! I get to say goodbye to the show with the fans, and it’s pretty emotional. I’ve been on this journey for six years, and now it’s goodbye.

Yvonne celebrated the milestone in a metallic pink ensemble complete with wide-leg pants, a bustier and a matching feather shawl, designed by Greta Constantine and styled by her trusted stylist Apuje Kalu. For beauty, she opted for a subtle glam look featuring blonde waves.

Credits

Photography@mahaneela.jpg
Hair@reign.mari.hair
Makeup@ernestocasillas
Styling@apuje

