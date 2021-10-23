Connect with us

See the 6 Chic Ways to Style a Blazer – You're Welcome!

South African BellaStylistas Dazzle Us With Fashion Inspiration For The Weekend

Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs

7 Unmissable Style Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2021 on Our Style Crush List

Every Must-See Look from Christie Brown's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Super-Chic to Work | Issue 97

MrsSandraO's Latest Collection is for the Renaissance Woman

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021 Is Happening – See The Full Schedule Here

How Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu Nails Easy Chic Style 7 Days A Week

Check Out The Fashionistas on GQ South Africa's 2021 Best Dressed List

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Blazers aren’t just for work anymore: celebrities, bloggers, and certified fashionistas wear them for every occasion, from brunch to date night- this tailored staple is a wardrobe MVP.

If you have blazers in your closet and want to learn how best to style them, here are six tips, from wearing them alone to pairing them with unexpected pieces.

Wear with denim:

A blazer and denim combo is one of our favourite pairings. An easy way to upgrade a simple jeans-and-crop top is to add a blazer. It is a fun juxtaposition of something tailored with looks that are generally more casual.

Wear with neutrals:

Monochromatic dressing is as fresh as ever, sticking to a one colour theme is always a no-fail approach to getting dressed—especially when those colours are neutral.

Wear with a pop of colour:

On days when you don’t know what to wear, a top, black blazer, and high-heel combo will never fail you. Bonus points if you throw a bright hue into the mix.

Wear with a slip dress: A blazer over a silk dress lands that perfect mix of masculine and feminine.

Wear as a suit: Okay, this one might seem obvious, but don’t get it twisted: a suit offers the perfect opportunity for layering. Add a pop of colour for extra points.

Wear as a dress: 

Are pants optional? With the right jacket, we would say yes.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Tangerine Africa


