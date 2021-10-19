Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021 Is Happening – See The Full Schedule Here

Ghana’s leading annual fashion event, Glitz Africa Fashion Week returns for its 9th year. Themed Creativity and Sustainability, expect an exciting and engaging fashion event from seminars, presentations, exhibitions, photoshoots to runway shows.

The 21st to the 24th of October 2021 will see GAFW bring together industry players, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, influencers, students and enthusiasts for an exciting lineup of activities at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, The Underbridge, Garage Lounge & Bar, and Octagon Rooftop.

Before the runway shows kickoff, there will be a Beauty Forum for beauty entrepreneurs to interact with beauty enthusiasts about their products and services on Wednesday, 20th of October, from 10 am-1:30 pm.

There will be a runway show for streetwear designers on Thursday the 21st of October tagged “Free Street”– this is a fun casual fashion show highlighting streetwear designs and collections in Accra.

Saturday will kick-off with the Trade Lounge/Sales Exhibition, followed by the Business of Fashion Seminar at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

On Sunday, 24th of October, the runway shows continue at the Octagon rooftop with stunning SS’22 designs showcased by Ghanaian and African designers to a diverse crowd of influencers, media, celebrities, socialites and industry stakeholders. To close the event, there will be a Fashion Night Out after party by 10 pm.

For more information, follow @glitzafrica.hq

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!