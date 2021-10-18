How Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu Nails Easy Chic Style 7 Days A Week

Media personality Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu shines in the spotlight as our style inspiration for the week. Never one to shy away from vibrant hues and powerful silhouettes, the model-turned-actress has set an unwavering standard when it comes to her style and the way she expresses it.

From eye-watering indigenous prints and accessories to contemporary satin pieces that need no introduction, join us as we explore Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu’s style, through these seven carefully selected looks.

Monday:

Go bold or go home, start the week in an outfit that makes you feel as powerful as you look.

Tuesday:

From the boardroom to the ballroom, elevate your workwear with stunning accessories and you’re ready to conquer whatever the night has to offer.

Wednesday:

We’re loving this functional ready-to-wear short-set by MoTheLabel (M.O.T). Introduce a pop of colour into your wardrobe whilst keeping it cute and casual.

Thursday:

Keyword: Comfort. It’s okay to pair a smart trouser-set with your favourite pair of trainers. Elevate your style by creating your version of this look.

Friday:

For Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Fridays are for movie premiers!. Zainab once again projects the stunning image of a powerful 21st-century woman in this all-white ensemble. When in doubt, wear white.

Saturday:

Do brunch in style. This Asian-inspired hakama style dress is accessorized using the Nigerian traditional Aso-Oke, pulling together an effortlessly luxurious outfit.

Sunday:

Sundays are for rest, and no better shade projects leisure and relaxation than white. Enjoy your day in a breathable white outfit and you’re ready for the new week.