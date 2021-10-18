Check Out the Fashionistas That Made the GQ SA’s 2021 Best Dressed List!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A glamourous turnout of South Africa’s most influential individuals and industry heavy-hitters attended the GQ Best Dressed awards at the Mall of Africa in Waterfall City over the weekend.

GQ Best Dressed has been showcasing the best dressed South African fashionistas over the years. This year winners consisted of five reader-voted winners, and the rest were hand-picked from a panel of judges made up of GQ’s editors and past winners.

Explaining what it takes to make the GQ Best Dressed list, GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona said:

It’s all about personal style and how it’s a part of your everyday life, not only for one event or one moment but for someone who lives with style. We are looking for people who didn’t let the pandemic kill their style. Each of the winners chosen has a unique and authentic style, which GQ Best Dressed is all about.

In no specific order, below is this year’s GQ Best Dressed list.

Rich Mnisi

DJ LeSoul

Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi

Thabo Fransisco Makhafola

Tshepo Pitso

Thapelo Mokoena

Teddy Nkonde

Oscar Fakude

 Justice Mukheli

Mbulelelo Mbiphi

Njabulo Buthelezi

Photo Credit @gqsouthafrica

