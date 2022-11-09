The Runway Shows We Are Excited To See at GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022 | Day 2

Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend is back after a two-year hiatus and is scheduled to hold on November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, and we are excited!

In the past years, GTCO fashion weekend has been home to an exciting lineup of designers and fashion and style enthusiasts from different parts of the world. Once more, we can anticipate exceptional street style and avant-garde and spellbinding shows from talented designers.

This year’s event will feature a variety of GTCO fashion week mainstay designers, including Nkwo, Ituen Basi, and Pepper Row, among others.

Check out the list of designers showcasing this year. Stay tuned to www.bellanaijastyle.com and @bellanaijastyle for the best coverage from all the shows!

Day 2

Rich Mnisi

Launched in 2015 by Rich Mnisi, this contemporary multi-disciplinary brand focuses on youthful, modern and minimalist aesthetics while celebrating African heritage and culture through its arts and pieces. Be sure to expect the unexpected on the runway.

Romeo Hunte

This brand is known for its impeccable transitional and transformative clothing created for both men and women who appreciate intricate details. Romeo Hunte’s designs accentuate luxury outerwear and attire, emphasizing contemporary clothing with a sophisticated edge.

Ituen Basi

Debuted in 2008, this multi-award-winning lifestyle brand celebrates individuality and heritage in a stylish combination of timeless and elegant pieces with a contemporary twist. In 2008, Ituen Basi inaugurated a brand-new era of Ankara interpretation in Nigeria and throughout Africa. It is also renowned for its unique celebration of the prevalent Ankara print, which exemplifies how the brand combines cutting-edge manufacturing methods with age-old handmade craft abilities to create a new standard of luxury.

PepperRow

The bold, elegant, and free-spirited can find clothing and accessories from this sustainable fashion line, which was established in 2018 by Omafume Niemogha. It combines modern features with Africa’s rich culture, art, and craftsmanship. We are looking forward to its latest offering.

Huishan Zhang

A Chinese-born designer based in London founded the opulent Huishan Zhang brand in 2012. This brand combines Eastern tradition with Western inspirations. Huishan’s designs use feminine touches, powerful lines, and directional design to create a romantic, sophisticated, and timeless concept.

Loza Maleombo

Established in New York City in 2009 and relocated to Côte d’Ivoire in 2012, where its production now takes place, this fashion label is known as a bridge between traditional African aesthetics and contemporary fashion that celebrates the paradox of the old and new, cultural and futuristic.

Nkwo

Nkwo is an artisanal brand at the forefront of the sustainable fashion movement in Nigeria that focuses on the conservation of natural resources and the environment. You know what to expect from their showcase – Perfection.

For more information on this event, please visit, https://fashionweekend.gtcoplc.com

See you there!