BN Style Spotlight: Anok Yai in Vintage Gucci at the 2022 CFDA Awards

The fashion industry’s biggest stars came together to honour the best in the business — and pulled out some must-see style moves on the white carpet at the recently concluded Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (better known as CFDAs).

South Sudanese American Anok Yai brings her model stance to the carpet in a gorgeous brown cutout dress that emphasizes her stunning complexion.

The dress in question is a vintage Gucci column dress which the style star elevated with gold statement jewellery that added that extra pop to the simple yet gorgeous dress.

In terms of glam, Anok wore her long dark hair in a centre part, paired perfectly with soft glam makeup in brown hues.

Credits

Makeup: @michaelabosch

Hair: @ursulastephen

Nails: @__luxk

Styling: @mr_carlos_nazario