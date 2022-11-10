Burna Boy Heats Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign in Three Show-stopping Looks

Connect with us

Luxury British brand Burberry has tapped Nigerian mega superstar Burna Boy alongside pop star Shakira as front and centre of the brand’s Holiday 2022 campaign, tagged The Night Before– described as “a celebration of the excitement and anticipation of festive preparations”. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

The campaign used a surreal aesthetic to ring in the holiday season with a short film, where Burna Boy modelled three unique outfits for the shoot, directed and photographed by Torso and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois.

Making his Burberry campaign debut, the first look showed Burna Boy walking through soft snowfall in a quilted nova check jacket with black angel wings attached and a Santa-esque sack printed with the house’s signature print brimming with presents.

The second outfit featured a printed and jacquard-woven suit with the Equestrian Knight Design incorporating metallic finishes and light-catching crystals.

The final look had no shimmer, just a crisp ensemble consisting of a black leather coat, matching gloves, a duffle bag, a white long-sleeve and a black tie paired with complementary pants. We can’t forget to mention the umbrella.

The campaign featured design codes from former chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s tenure before he stepped down in September. Former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee was announced as Tisci’s successor and will debut his vision for the brand in 2023.

 

Credits

Directed by @Torso.Solutions
Styling by @SarrJamois
Hair by Jordi Fontanals
Make-up by @Vass_Theotokis
Movement by @RyanChappell
Set design by @ZachApoTsang
Music by @VilleHaimala
Director of photography Daniel Landin

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

