The brand’s latest offering features a range of exquisite evening dresses with exaggerated sleeves and embellishments.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

For N°2, I explored the idea of making evening wear for women that referenced the strong silhouettes of Saint Laurent‘s Le Smoking and Schiaparelli‘s evening dresses that celebrated some form of androgyny.

It’s my second spring collection since the brand moved to Lagos, so the embellishments were made to look like rays of sunlight and bursts of sunshine to talk about hope and newness for the brand.