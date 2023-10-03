Style
Here’s Your Front Row Access to VicNate’s ‘SISI GIRL’ Collection Showcase
Vicnate made a striking debut with its newest collection, N°6, under the captivating theme of ‘SISI GIRL,’ showcased at the renowned Alára Lagos luxury concept store. This collection, featuring 15 demi-couture pieces, is a testament to feminine sophistication, accentuating daring silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and unparalleled craftsmanship.
According to the Founder and Creative Director, Victor Anate:
I was inspired by the lives of Southern Nigerian women who defy traditional expectations. Each piece has a certain unapologetic confidence which is my celebration of the VICNATE woman.
Victor’s signature silhouettes took centre stage, as models confidently graced the runway in elegantly draped gowns, eye-catching metallic cocktail dresses, and bold ensembles.
See every look from the runway below.
Credit
Photography: @adedamola_op
