Connect with us

Style

Here’s Your Front Row Access to VicNate's ‘SISI GIRL’ Collection Showcase

Style

A Look Inside Vicnate's Latest Showcase At Alára Lagos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Beauty BN TV Style

Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Promotions Style

New Hertunba Collection Celebrates Nigerian Culture and Sustainable Fashion

Beauty Style

ICYMI: Beverly Osu's Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa's Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale

Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: A Moment Please, For Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Abstract Finale Outfit From ATAFO

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Style

Here’s Your Front Row Access to VicNate’s ‘SISI GIRL’ Collection Showcase

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

 Vicnate made a striking debut with its newest collection, N°6, under the captivating theme of ‘SISI GIRL,’ showcased at the renowned Alára Lagos luxury concept store. This collection, featuring 15 demi-couture pieces, is a testament to feminine sophistication, accentuating daring silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

According to the Founder and Creative Director, Victor Anate:

I was inspired by the lives of Southern Nigerian women who defy traditional expectations. Each piece has a certain unapologetic confidence which is my celebration of the VICNATE woman.

Victor’s signature silhouettes took centre stage, as models confidently graced the runway in elegantly draped gowns, eye-catching metallic cocktail dresses, and bold ensembles.

See every look from the runway below.

Credit

Photography: @adedamola_op

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Literary Festivals You Shouldn’t Miss This Year

Wunmi Adelusi: 7 Timeless Career Lessons I Learned from My Father

From Studying Mathematics to Becoming a Cinematographer, Barny Emordi Shares His Nollywood Journey in Today’s Doing Life With

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What You Should Do as a Gen Z Looking to Relocate

Please, Give Funke Akindele Her Flowers
css.php