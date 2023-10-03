Style
A Look Inside Vicnate’s Latest Showcase At Alára Lagos
Victor Anate, the Founder and Creative Director of Vicnate, unveiled the brand’s latest collection, N°6, with the theme ‘SISI GIRL’ at the prestigious Alára Lagos luxury concept store. The collection embodies feminine sophistication, emphasizing bold silhouettes, opulent fabrics, and exquisite craftsmanship.
An exclusive gathering of 130 guests, including cultural tastemakers, influencers, fashion icons, and celebrities, were treated to a mesmerizing showcase of 15 demi-couture pieces and refined evening garments. These pieces encapsulate the essence of a SISI GIRL—a woman who fearlessly forges her own path in pursuit of life’s finer pleasures. Victor Anate shared his inspiration, drawing from the lives of Southern Nigerian women who defy traditional expectations, infusing each piece with unapologetic confidence, celebrating the essence of the VICNATE woman.
The runway displayed Anate’s signature silhouettes, featuring regally draped gowns, striking metallic cocktail dresses, and statement ensembles. This collection is bound to capture attention and make a bold statement wherever it is worn.
Victor’s N°6 collection epitomizes self-assured elegance, serving as a poignant reminder that fashion is a canvas for expressing our authentic selves. Alára is honoured to champion his creative endeavours, shared Mrs Reni Folwaiyo, cultural entrepreneur and founder of Alára.
Following the show, guests enjoyed an opportunity to socialize with the designer and fellow fashion influencers while savouring cocktails courtesy of Bayab Gin and Nok by Alára. Distinguished VIP attendees included Mrs. Reni Folawiyo, Ituen Bassey, Ezinne Chinkata, Eku Edewor, Folake Coker, Nicole Chikwe, Chinyere Adogu, Fife Aiyesimoju, Kayito Nwokedi, Taofeek Okoya, Theodora Mogo, Zara Odu, and Temitayo Nathan.
See all the photos from the event below.
