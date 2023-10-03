A Look Inside Vicnate’s Latest Showcase At Alára Lagos

Victor Anate, the Founder and Creative Director of Vicnate, unveiled the brand’s latest collection, N°6, with the theme ‘SISI GIRL’ at the prestigious Alára Lagos luxury concept store. The collection embodies feminine sophistication, emphasizing bold silhouettes, opulent fabrics, and exquisite craftsmanship.

An exclusive gathering of 130 guests, including cultural tastemakers, influencers, fashion icons, and celebrities, were treated to a mesmerizing showcase of 15 demi-couture pieces and refined evening garments. These pieces encapsulate the essence of a SISI GIRL—a woman who fearlessly forges her own path in pursuit of life’s finer pleasures. Victor Anate shared his inspiration, drawing from the lives of Southern Nigerian women who defy traditional expectations, infusing each piece with unapologetic confidence, celebrating the essence of the VICNATE woman.

The runway displayed Anate’s signature silhouettes, featuring regally draped gowns, striking metallic cocktail dresses, and statement ensembles. This collection is bound to capture attention and make a bold statement wherever it is worn.