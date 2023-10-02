It Was ‘Club Glamour’ Indeed At Hilda Baci’s 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

The officially amazing Nigerian chef — Hilda Effiong Bassey, famously known as Hilda Baci, clocked 28 in September and Naija Baddies were out to celebrate with her in ultra style. Hilda who is the Guinness World Record Holder for the longest cooking time by an individual had many reasons to celebrate given her massive success in the past year.

See how BellaStylistas slayed the Club Glamour theme in minis, trendy sheer details with glitz, and glam, from social influencers like Enioluwa Adeoluwa to screen favourites like Diane Russet/Beauty Tukura, and entrepreneurs like Amarachi Reginald, the who is who from Nigeria’s versatile youthful social strata were ably represented. Scroll for deets:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frances Theodore (@francestheodore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EFA IWARA (@iamefaiwara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amarachi Reginaldkelechi (@ama_reginald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amarachi Reginaldkelechi (@ama_reginald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amarachi Reginaldkelechi (@ama_reginald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modella (@apet_modella)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

The celebrant donned a remarkable nude corset mini dress with sultry drapings and exquisite embellishments by the sensational clothing label — Veekee James, see below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

You will love this transformer clip of Hilda’s dress up for the party, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Watch more wrap ups of the party below, #PressPlay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!