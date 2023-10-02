Connect with us

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

ICYMI: Beverly Osu's Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls

Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa's Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale

Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Adanna Adaka's Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Sadeko Samson: Bridal Makeup Styles to Slay Your Wedding Day

It Was ‘Club Glamour’ Indeed At Hilda Baci’s 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

The officially amazing Nigerian chef — Hilda Effiong Bassey, famously known as  Hilda Baci, clocked 28 in September and Naija Baddies were out to celebrate with her in ultra style. Hilda who is the Guinness World Record Holder for the longest cooking time by an individual had many reasons to celebrate given her massive success in the past year.

See how BellaStylistas slayed the Club Glamour theme in minis, trendy sheer details with glitz, and glam, from social influencers like Enioluwa Adeoluwa to screen favourites like Diane Russet/Beauty Tukura, and entrepreneurs like Amarachi Reginald, the who is who from Nigeria’s versatile youthful social strata were ably represented. Scroll for deets:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frances Theodore (@francestheodore)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EFA IWARA (@iamefaiwara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Modella (@apet_modella)

The celebrant donned a remarkable nude corset mini dress with sultry drapings and exquisite embellishments by the sensational clothing label — Veekee James, see below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

You will love this transformer clip of Hilda’s dress up for the party, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Watch more wrap ups of the party below, #PressPlay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Avatar photo

