MrsSandraO’s new collection called “Renaissance”, which means rebirth, or a new era, is a ten-piece capsule that boasts a re-imagination of the brand’s best-loved pieces. According to Sandra Onyemeziri, the Creative Director of MrsSandraO, the collection was inspired by seeing life through a new lens, a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Renaissance is the way we’re choosing to look at life again, as the Covid-19 pandemic has somewhat brought a new way of life and living. Life (and fashion) as we used to know it may never be the same again”.

The new collection whilst sticking to the standard MrsSandraO silhouettes brand is well-loved for, is inculcating new and trending designs which emphasize intentional thought processes for every MrsSandraO woman. “We take great pride in our design philosophy; these designs have been carefully thought through, choosing the right fabric and color scheme for each design. Though each piece has its detail, Every piece accentuates, identifies, and relates with varying body types”.

See the collection below.