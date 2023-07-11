BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Was Pretty in Pink at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.

Over the weekend, the long-awaited Barbie world premiere took place in L.A., and Issa Rae graced the event as President Barbie. Embodying her character, Issa stunned in a floor-length pink gown that elegantly swept across the pink carpet. Despite her usual aversion to pink, Issa was a vision of beauty, effortlessly captivating all in attendance. Her ensemble perfectly captured the essence of the occasion, leaving no doubt that she truly embraced the role of President Barbie.

Issa’s look was curated by her trusted stylist Wouri Vice. The Marc Bouwer velvet gown took centre stage, featuring structured shoulders adorned with an oversized bow at the neckline. The bold and sharp shoulders of the piece were juxtaposed with the feminine touch of a keyhole cutout.

To complete her ensemble, Issa paired the gown with a mini fuchsia clutch and bejewelled hot pink Voyetté shoes that added that oomph. Her perfectly manicured long nails featured a subtle hint of pink. Of course, no Barbie look is complete without some sparkle, and Chopard jewels added that extra dazzle. Issa’s makeup showcased a bold pink cut crease eye, complementing her high ponytail and enhancing her overall radiance.

Credits

Photography: @mr_dadams

Hair: @lovingyourhair

Face: @joannasimkin

Fit: @therealwourivice

Nails: @eriishizu