Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Was Pretty in Pink at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Ndeye Peinda Is All The Inspiration You Need To Look Your Best

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Steals the Spotlight at Dior's Haute Couture FW23 Show

BN TV Style

Watch Kelechi Amadi-Obi Teach How To Achieve Visual Impact With A Photoshoot On BNTV

Style

Ready To Up Your Fashion Game This Week? Roseline 'Liquorose' Afije Has You Covered!

Style

Summer-Worthy Casuals Are All The Rave This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 244

Style

Here's How Adut Akech Bior Took Over Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture Runway In Paris

Promotions Style

TECNOxVOGUE: Aria Shahrokhshahi Puts the Tecno Camon 20 Series to the Test

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Office Attire: Issue 177

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Ms Paula Bee Rocked The Brightest Dress At The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Was Pretty in Pink at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, the long-awaited Barbie world premiere took place in L.A., and Issa Rae graced the event as President Barbie. Embodying her character, Issa stunned in a floor-length pink gown that elegantly swept across the pink carpet. Despite her usual aversion to pink, Issa was a vision of beauty, effortlessly captivating all in attendance. Her ensemble perfectly captured the essence of the occasion, leaving no doubt that she truly embraced the role of President Barbie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Issa’s look was curated by her trusted stylist Wouri Vice. The Marc Bouwer velvet gown took centre stage, featuring structured shoulders adorned with an oversized bow at the neckline. The bold and sharp shoulders of the piece were juxtaposed with the feminine touch of a keyhole cutout.

To complete her ensemble, Issa paired the gown with a mini fuchsia clutch and bejewelled hot pink Voyetté shoes that added that oomph. Her perfectly manicured long nails featured a subtle hint of pink. Of course, no Barbie look is complete without some sparkle, and Chopard jewels added that extra dazzle. Issa’s makeup showcased a bold pink cut crease eye, complementing her high ponytail and enhancing her overall radiance.

 

Credits

Photography: @mr_dadams
Hair: @lovingyourhair
Face: @joannasimkin
Fit: @therealwourivice
Nails: @eriishizu

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Queenette Enilama: How Parents Can Help Foster Sibling Bond

Mike Hunder: Are You Thinking of a Career in Paid Employment or Entrepreneurship?

Smart Emmanuel: How to Lead Super Talented Employees & Team Members 

This Edition of Work & Life in Italy Delves into the Afro-Brazilian Spirituality of Simao Amista

Yummy Tasty Meals! Dig Into this “Doing Life With” Edition with Ify’s Kitchen
css.php