Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Steals the Spotlight at Dior's Haute Couture FW23 Show

BN TV Style

Watch Kelechi Amadi-Obi Teach How To Achieve Visual Impact With A Photoshoot On BNTV

Style

Ready To Up Your Fashion Game This Week? Roseline 'Liquorose' Afije Has You Covered!

Style

Summer-Worthy Casuals Are All The Rave This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 244

Style

Here's How Adut Akech Bior Took Over Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture Runway In Paris

Promotions Style

TECNOxVOGUE: Aria Shahrokhshahi Puts the Tecno Camon 20 Series to the Test

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Office Attire: Issue 177

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Ms Paula Bee Rocked The Brightest Dress At The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: This Is How Pearl Thusi Won Fashion at Durban July 2023

Style

A Week's Worth Of Simple & Chic Outfit Inspirations From Adunni Ade

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Steals the Spotlight at Dior’s Haute Couture FW23 Show

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Celebrities from all corners of the globe gathered as Dior unveiled the sheer extravagance of its Haute Couture FW23 Show in Paris. This note-worthy event reimagined mythology through a uniquely feminine lens, captivating attendees with its artistic storytelling and couture masterpieces. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

At the event, South African actress Thuso Mbedu stole the spotlight with a mesmerizing creation by the brand. She dazzled in an exquisite beige tulle dress with delicate spaghetti straps, showcasing intricate detailing. The two-tiered skirt boasted a gold metallic underskirt, while the gathered waist design, adorned with a ribbon, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

In terms of beauty, Thuso effortlessly rocked a chic low-cut hairstyle, perfectly complemented by a soft glam makeup look. Her rosy blush cheeks and glossy nude lips added a touch of elegance, completing her stunning overall appearance.

 

Credits

Dressed by: @dior
Makeup: @jessicasmalls
Hair: @naivashaintl

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Thinking of a Career in Paid Employment or Entrepreneurship?

Smart Emmanuel: How to Lead Super Talented Employees & Team Members 

This Edition of Work & Life in Italy Delves into the Afro-Brazilian Spirituality of Simao Amista

Yummy Tasty Meals! Dig Into this “Doing Life With” Edition with Ify’s Kitchen

Dennis Isong: Understanding The Difference Between Excision and Certificate of Occupancy
css.php