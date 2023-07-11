BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Steals the Spotlight at Dior’s Haute Couture FW23 Show

Celebrities from all corners of the globe gathered as Dior unveiled the sheer extravagance of its Haute Couture FW23 Show in Paris. This note-worthy event reimagined mythology through a uniquely feminine lens, captivating attendees with its artistic storytelling and couture masterpieces.

At the event, South African actress Thuso Mbedu stole the spotlight with a mesmerizing creation by the brand. She dazzled in an exquisite beige tulle dress with delicate spaghetti straps, showcasing intricate detailing. The two-tiered skirt boasted a gold metallic underskirt, while the gathered waist design, adorned with a ribbon, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

In terms of beauty, Thuso effortlessly rocked a chic low-cut hairstyle, perfectly complemented by a soft glam makeup look. Her rosy blush cheeks and glossy nude lips added a touch of elegance, completing her stunning overall appearance.

Credits

Dressed by: @dior

Makeup: @jessicasmalls

Hair: @naivashaintl