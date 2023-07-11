Watch Kelechi Amadi-Obi Teach How To Achieve Visual Impact With A Photoshoot On BNTV

Described as a major force on the Nigerian creative scene by Vogue, Kelechi Amadi-Obi is a globally renowned Nigerian creative photographer, painter, artist and publisher of Style Mania Magazine. In the last 3 decades, Kelechi has produced various impressive works of photography and visual art.

Top Nollywood actress — Shaffy Bello — drafted Kelechi for her sensational birthday shoot. In the video below, Kelechi dives into the creative inspiration and technicalities of this retro-travel-themed shoot, breaking down the usage of metaphor, contrasts and harmony.

The tutorial discusses how to achieve visual impact with a photoshoot using several compositional elements including complimentary colours, leading lines, and repetition of shapes. Kelechi also talks about creative lighting and the use of Adobe Photoshop beta. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

See shots from the shoot below:

