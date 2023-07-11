BN TV
Watch Kelechi Amadi-Obi Teach How To Achieve Visual Impact With A Photoshoot On BNTV
Described as a major force on the Nigerian creative scene by Vogue, Kelechi Amadi-Obi is a globally renowned Nigerian creative photographer, painter, artist and publisher of Style Mania Magazine. In the last 3 decades, Kelechi has produced various impressive works of photography and visual art.
Top Nollywood actress — Shaffy Bello — drafted Kelechi for her sensational birthday shoot. In the video below, Kelechi dives into the creative inspiration and technicalities of this retro-travel-themed shoot, breaking down the usage of metaphor, contrasts and harmony.
The tutorial discusses how to achieve visual impact with a photoshoot using several compositional elements including complimentary colours, leading lines, and repetition of shapes. Kelechi also talks about creative lighting and the use of Adobe Photoshop beta. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
See shots from the shoot below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @kelechiamadiobi