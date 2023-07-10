Style
Ready To Up Your Fashion Game This Week? Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije Has You Covered!
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, choreographer and entertainer — Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose. This style star is the queen of blazers and men-inspired womenswear, with her strong personality and confident gaze, she commands attention everywhere she goes.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Liquorose’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Rock a pantsuit with simple yet classy embellishments such as fur
Tuesday
Pair a long blazer with strappy heels
Wednesday
Pair a colourful mini dress with heels and a top bun
OR layer a bright top coat with a crisp white shirt on pants
Thursday
Rock denim with interesting style twists
Friday
Pair a petite leather dress with a white micro-length overhaul, sunnies and kitten heels
Switch into a hot pink 2-piece paired with chandelier earrings, cornrows and heels
Saturday
Step out in Aso-ebi to celebrate with your faves
Sunday
Get suited in an avantgarde ensemble paired with a well-snatched facebeat
