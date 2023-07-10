Ready To Up Your Fashion Game This Week? Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije Has You Covered!

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, choreographer and entertainer — Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose. This style star is the queen of blazers and men-inspired womenswear, with her strong personality and confident gaze, she commands attention everywhere she goes.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Liquorose’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a pantsuit with simple yet classy embellishments such as fur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Tuesday

Pair a long blazer with strappy heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Wednesday

Pair a colourful mini dress with heels and a top bun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

OR layer a bright top coat with a crisp white shirt on pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Thursday

Rock denim with interesting style twists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Friday

Pair a petite leather dress with a white micro-length overhaul, sunnies and kitten heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Switch into a hot pink 2-piece paired with chandelier earrings, cornrows and heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Saturday

Step out in Aso-ebi to celebrate with your faves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Sunday

Get suited in an avantgarde ensemble paired with a well-snatched facebeat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Credit: @liquorose