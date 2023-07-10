Ready To Up Your Fashion Game This Week? Roseline ‘Liquorose’ Afije Has You Covered!

Connect with us

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, choreographer and entertainer — Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose. This style star is the queen of blazers and men-inspired womenswear, with her strong personality and confident gaze, she commands attention everywhere she goes.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Liquorose’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a pantsuit with simple yet classy embellishments such as fur

 

Tuesday

Pair a long blazer with strappy heels

 

Wednesday

Pair a colourful mini dress with heels and a top bun

 

OR layer a bright top coat with a crisp white shirt on pants

 

Thursday

Rock denim with interesting style twists

 

Friday

Pair a petite leather dress with a white micro-length overhaul, sunnies and kitten heels

 

Switch into a hot pink 2-piece paired with chandelier earrings, cornrows and heels

 

Saturday

Step out in Aso-ebi to celebrate with your faves

 

Sunday

Get suited in an avantgarde ensemble paired with a well-snatched facebeat

 

