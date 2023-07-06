Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilo Aderogba (@liloaderogba)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOLAKEMI Olaosebikan (@f_baby14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seithati Letsipa (@thati_22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIMMA UMEH (@dimmaumeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Tene (@lea.tene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momo (@mogurrl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

That wraps it up for Issue 244!