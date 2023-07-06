Here’s How Adut Akech Bior Took Over Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture Runway In Paris

World-renowned couture house — Schiaparelli had South Sudanese-Australian Top model — Adut Akech Bior walking its FW23 Haute Couture runway in a fantastic surrealism-inspired corset ensemble at the Paris Couture Week.

Designed by the creative director — Daniel Roseberry, the boundary-pushing outfit featured a sheer bodysuit nicely covered in tulle drapings that extended into an impressive train with a rectrices-like protrusion from the waist. Adut’s look was complimented with well-matted cornrows and a simple facebeat plus glossy nude lips. See below:

Adut walked with a cast of industry titans including Tanya Dziahileva and Magdalena Frąckowiak, before an elite audience, the front row lined with A-listers like Cardi B, Violet Chachki, Tracee Ellis Ross, Xenia Adonts, Australian Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Christine Centenera, Emily in Paris‘ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Nicky Hilton, Amina Muaddi, Japanese Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Anna Dello Russo, Gwendoline Christie, and Vittoria Marisa Schiaparelli Berenson, the granddaughter to the House’s founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

Credits:

Muse: @adutakech

Makeup: @patmcgrathreal

Hair: @guidopalau

designed by @danielroseberry

For: @Schiaparelli

