Here’s How Adut Akech Bior Took Over Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture Runway In Paris

Published

9 hours ago

 on

World-renowned couture house — Schiaparelli had South Sudanese-Australian Top model — Adut Akech Bior walking its FW23 Haute Couture runway in a fantastic surrealism-inspired corset ensemble at the Paris Couture Week.

Designed by the creative director — Daniel Roseberry, the boundary-pushing outfit featured a sheer bodysuit nicely covered in tulle drapings that extended into an impressive train with a rectrices-like protrusion from the waist. Adut’s look was complimented with well-matted cornrows and a simple facebeat plus glossy nude lips. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adut walked with a cast of industry titans including Tanya Dziahileva and Magdalena Frąckowiak, before an elite audience, the front row lined with A-listers like Cardi B, Violet Chachki, Tracee Ellis Ross, Xenia Adonts, Australian Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Christine Centenera, Emily in Paris‘ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Nicky Hilton, Amina Muaddi, Japanese Vogue’s  Editor-at-Large Anna Dello Russo, Gwendoline Christie, and Vittoria Marisa Schiaparelli Berenson, the granddaughter to the House’s founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Credits:
Muse: @adutakech
Makeup: @patmcgrathreal
Hair: @guidopalau
designed by @danielroseberry
For: @Schiaparelli

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

