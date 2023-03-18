Oyin Edogi was the Picture-Perfect Wedding Guest at her Friend’s Nuptials

The bells are ringing. Can you hear them? It’s wedding season, and we don’t know about you, but everyone we know is getting hitched. And while whipping out the best dance moves or partaking in culinary delights may be on your agenda, we’re here to remind you that getting dressed up is the best part of the whole shebang.

We understand that figuring out what to wear for a nuptial can be daunting. To help you assemble the perfect wedding-ready ensemble, we turned to digital creator and style influencer Oyin Edogi, popularly known by her Instagram name @sweetlikeoyin. The style star recently blessed us with a head-turning look which she captioned as “GRWM to go to a wedding”.

Not only did we get ready with her, we thought to share her look in case you missed it. Starting the video, Oyin introduces us to Nifa Studio‘s “Lily Dress”, featuring a grey jersey fabric with a faint straight-line pattern, an oversized long-sleeve and ruffles close to the hemline.

She paired the look with a stunning Eela beaded fringe bag and Bottega Veneta silver drop earrings, completing her look with Schutz metallic leather sandals.



Credits

Shoes: @schutz

Earrings: @newbottega

Bag: @eelabeads

Dress: @nifastudios