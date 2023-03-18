Connect with us

Style

Oyin Edogi was the Picture-Perfect Wedding Guest at her Friend’s Nuptials

Style

This 'Tux With A Twist' From Amanda Dambusa Would Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue this Sunday On IG Live With Annie Oti, Mally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Living Style

Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tems' Oscars After-Party Look is One For The Books!

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Yoliswa Mqoco Is About Self-Love & Freedom Of Expression In Fashion

Style

This Dress Says Yes, I Am Here — Tems Tells Harper’s BAZAAR About Her First Oscars

Style

Oyin Edogi was the Picture-Perfect Wedding Guest at her Friend’s Nuptials

Published

53 mins ago

 on

The bells are ringing. Can you hear them? It’s wedding season, and we don’t know about you, but everyone we know is getting hitched. And while whipping out the best dance moves or partaking in culinary delights may be on your agenda, we’re here to remind you that getting dressed up is the best part of the whole shebang.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

We understand that figuring out what to wear for a nuptial can be daunting. To help you assemble the perfect wedding-ready ensemble, we turned to digital creator and style influencer Oyin Edogi, popularly known by her Instagram name @sweetlikeoyin. The style star recently blessed us with a head-turning look which she captioned as “GRWM to go to a wedding”.

Not only did we get ready with her, we thought to share her look in case you missed it. Starting the video, Oyin introduces us to Nifa Studio‘s “Lily Dress”, featuring a grey jersey fabric with a faint straight-line pattern, an oversized long-sleeve and ruffles close to the hemline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 She paired the look with a stunning Eela beaded fringe bag and Bottega Veneta silver drop earrings, completing her look with Schutz metallic leather sandals.

 

Credits

Shoes: @schutz

Earrings: @newbottega

Bag: @eelabeads

Dress: @nifastudios

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php