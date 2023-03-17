This ‘Tux With A Twist’ From Amanda Dambusa Would Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

Renowned South African author and businesswoman – Amanda Dambusa has not only top-notch management skills but also a good eye for fashion. Upon her request, this adapted Black Peak Lapel Penguin Tuxedo with knickers was made by SA’s Luxury Bespoke Craftsmanship Atelier – Mr.Slimfit for her 45th birthday celebration.

She layered her tux with a crisp white pleated shirt and black bow tie. Amanda paired her outfit with red, white and black combo sneakers and pocket square while rocking her buzz cut. Her soft glam with dark red lips made a perfect match for her manicure and she chose simple black gem earrings for her lobes.

