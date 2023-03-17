Connect with us

This 'Tux With A Twist' From Amanda Dambusa Would Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue this Sunday On IG Live With Annie Oti, Mally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

BN Style Spotlight: Tems' Oscars After-Party Look is One For The Books!

BN Style Your Curves: Yoliswa Mqoco Is About Self-Love & Freedom Of Expression In Fashion

This Dress Says Yes, I Am Here — Tems Tells Harper’s BAZAAR About Her First Oscars

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Renowned South African author and businesswoman – Amanda Dambusa has not only top-notch management skills but also a good eye for fashion. Upon her request, this adapted Black Peak Lapel Penguin Tuxedo with knickers was made by SA’s Luxury Bespoke Craftsmanship Atelier – Mr.Slimfit for her 45th birthday celebration.

She layered her tux with a crisp white pleated shirt and black bow tie. Amanda paired her outfit with red, white and black combo sneakers and pocket square while rocking her buzz cut. Her soft glam with dark red lips made a perfect match for her manicure and she chose simple black gem earrings for her lobes.

 

Send an email: [email protected]

