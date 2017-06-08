8 Years, 1 Tuxedo! Michelle Obama Opens Up About her Husband’s Simple Outfit Choice

Barack Obama wore the same tuxedo for all of his appearances during his eight years in office and was proud of it!

Michelle Obama opened up about her husband’s simple outfit choice while talking about the pressure for her to wear different things during every appearance.

According to Us Weekly, the former first lady revealed this during her talk at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday, adding “That’s the unfair thing, No matter what we do, he puts on that same tux.”

She also pointed out the double standard with men and women’s fashion saying, “Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace, they didn’t comment on that for eight years, he wore that same tux, same shoes.”

Lastly, she said “He was proud of it too, he was always like, ‘Mm! I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mmm — how long did it take you?’”

Photo Credit: Getty Images|Chip Somodevilla, Mark Wilson, Alex Wong