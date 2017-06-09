Unusual Trend? Lace Shorts and Shirt are the Latest Fashion Must-have for Men

Summertime is the perfect time to invest in those risqué outfits that will make heads turn. Los Angeles-based fashion brand Hologram City is here to help push the boundaries of fashion with this pastel shorts and shirts combo entirely made with lace.

Late last month, the world went wild when the male romper (romphim) hit the fashion scene and it was reported that orders went off the roof.

Now the latest fashion trend which is leaving nothing to the imagination is taking over. The new piece gives a lot of styling options, one of which could be wearing each piece separately paired with loafers.

BellaNaijarians what do you think about this new trend. Yay or Nay?

Photo Credit: Hologram City