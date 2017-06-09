BellaNaija

Unusual Trend? Lace Shorts and Shirt are the Latest Fashion Must-have for Men

09.06.2017

Summertime is the perfect time to invest in those risqué outfits that will make heads turn. Los Angeles-based fashion brand Hologram City is here to help push the boundaries of fashion with this pastel shorts and shirts combo entirely made with lace.

Late last month, the world went wild when the male romper (romphim) hit the fashion scene and it was reported that orders went off the roof.

Now the latest fashion trend which is leaving nothing to the imagination is taking over. The new piece gives a lot of styling options, one of which could be wearing each piece separately paired with loafers.

BellaNaijarians what do you think about this new trend. Yay or Nay?

Photo Credit: Hologram City

  • Rampage June 9, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Stop it. Just stop it.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Dolly June 9, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Sue the wearers, jail the boundary pushers, life sentence to these emasculation clothes.
    Make it STOP now!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mary June 9, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    it’s a fashion NO NO for me. make it STOP

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Bemused June 9, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    hmmm.

    Love this! 0 Reply
