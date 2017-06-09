Kenyan Singer Victoria Kimani features in the New Elanred Summer ’17 Campaign ‘Bottles, Muses & Shots’

Contemporary Nigerian store, Elanred celebrates summer with the launch of a new fashion edit “Bottles, Shots & Muses” starring Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani and Nigerian model/Actor, Chinedu Ubachukwu captured in an outdoor setting full of sun and Summer styles selected by Sharon Ojong.

Inspired by their everyday customers, the store’s new location and design, the edit features confident use of colours, breezy dresses, mens’ casual, statement accessories, cover up like denim jacket for the warm weather days, and more style guide for Summer 2017, while spotlighting made in Africa designs from the likes of Isi Atagamen, Tribal West, Fuad Fuzan, Purple Orchid, Amarelis, Keeks, Tash by Tasha Godwin, Dapmod, Sarah Smith, JZO, Jaxx, Nale, TIFE, May Anthony, Zamoux, Lagos Laidback and in-store pieces.

Note: Drink Responsibly this Summer!

Credits

Brand: Elanred | @elanredstore

Models: Victoria Kimani | @VictoriaKimani, Chinedu Ubachukwu | @ChindeuUbachukwu

Visuals: D.E.E.V.A.S | @DeevasWorld

Photography: Tope Adenola | @Tope_Horpload

Creative Direction & Styling: Sharon Ojong | @SharonOjong

Makeup: Temitope Onayemi | @Adella_Makeup

Hair: TJ | @HairCraft_

Styling Assistant: Sito Charles | @iamc20

Location: Bottles Lagos, VI Lagos | @BottlesRestaurant, Arts Café, VI Lagos