BN TV: Falz Salutes President Buhari, Shares New Music & More in Interview

Nigerian rapper Falz was a guest recently on 99.9 Beat FM, and in his interview, he talks about his new song JeJe, the trending hashtag #WehDoneSir and also salutes President Buhari.
Watch
Inspired!
09.06.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Nigerian rapper Falz was a guest recently on 99.9 Beat FM, and in his interview, he talks about his new song JeJe, the trending hashtag #WehDoneSir and also salutes President Buhari.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!