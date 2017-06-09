After Surviving a Plane Crash in 2005, Kechi used Music to Heal | Watch her Beautiful Performance on “America’s Got Talent”

America’s Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi is an inspiration.

Kechi survived the 2005 Sosoliso Airlines plane crash in Nigeria that took the lives of over a 100 persons on board. She is one of the two survivors.

After such a harrowing experience, music became her escape as she lied on her hospital bed, bandaged head to foot, not being able to move.

Watch her beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s Thinking out Loud:

