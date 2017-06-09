Urban Decay’s ‘Naked Heat’ Eyeshadow Palette is Everything!

Eyeshadow lovers, you should be super excited. Popular beauty brand Urban Decay recently launched their new eyeshadow palette and it is everything! You have probably heard about the famous Urban Decay Naked palettes which always have the perfect mix of shades that gives the desired results. From all out to minimal, Urban Decay Naked palette has got you.

UD’s Naked palettes have been some of the best-selling beauty products since their launch in 2010 and almost every year since then, the brand has blessed us with a new addition. It is quite shocking because how do you top something that already has everything? Well, in the case of UD, they create another something we never knew we needed, and that’s exactly what the new Urban Decay Naked ‘Heat’ palette is. A necessity.

Give in to the heat of the moment with 12 ALL-NEW, can’t-live-without, amber-hued neutrals. Watch now for a close-up look at all 12 shades. 🔥 #NakedHeat #UDNaked A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Naked Heat is filled with 12 new shadows that range from a pink-toned nude to coppery brown, with shades of brick in between. UD calls it an “auburn-inspired, warm, steamy, sultry set of colors.”

Each shade exudes soft and sexy, which is exactly how UD founder Wende Zomnir feel about it. “I’ve never been able to say this about a Naked palette, but this is the first Naked palette that satisfies both my need for neutrals and my craving for rich, sexy color.”

Photo Credit: Urban Decay