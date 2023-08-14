26-year-old Natasha Joubert Is The New Miss South Africa

On Sunday the 13th of August 2023, Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023 at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria. It was her second time participating in the competition: in 2020, she was a runner-up and she went on to represent the country at Miss Universe in 2021.

Below, Natasha is seen in her red dress designed by Gert Johan-Coetzee

The 26-year-old is a BCom Marketing Management graduate, fashion designer and owner of Natalia Jeffery. Joubert said in her acceptance speech:

As I move forward as Miss South Africa 2023, I am devoted to being in service to my fellow South Africans. I will represent my country with pride, showcasing its beauty, diversity and untapped potential.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch a short clip from her first Official Press Conference:

