26-year-old Natasha Joubert Is The New Miss South Africa

On Sunday the 13th of August 2023, Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023 at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria. It was her second time participating in the competition: in 2020, she was a runner-up and she went on to represent the country at Miss Universe in 2021.

Below, Natasha is seen in her red dress designed by Gert Johan-Coetzee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

The 26-year-old is a BCom Marketing Management graduate, fashion designer and owner of Natalia Jeffery. Joubert said in her acceptance speech:

As I move forward as Miss South Africa 2023, I am devoted to being in service to my fellow South Africans. I will represent my country with pride, showcasing its beauty, diversity and untapped potential.

Keep scrolling to see more of her:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

Hit the ▶ button below to watch a short clip from her first Official Press Conference:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

Credit: @official_misssa

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

